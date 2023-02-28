The Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP board exams for classes I to VIII will be conducted from March 20, 2023, to March 24, 2023, in the state.

The exam will be held in two shifts - the first shift will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm, and the second shift will be from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm. While the examination for Class I will be conducted in the verbal mode, the examination for Class II to VIII will be a combination of written and verbal mode. The examination for all classes will be conducted for 50 marks, according to an official notice by the UP Board.

On March 3, 2023, the question paper for the UP Board exams will be prepared, and on March 18, 2023, the schools will receive the question papers. The exams will conclude on March 24, following which the evaluation process will begin on March 26 and end on March 30. The UP Board results will be declared on March 31, 2023. For more information, interested candidates can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Shiksha Parishad.

To ensure free and fair Board exams, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board has implemented a range of measures. The exams, which are scheduled to be held from February 16 to March 4, will be conducted in 8,753 centres across 1.4 lakh classrooms, with over 58.8 lakh registrations for the UP Board examinations.