The notification for TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2023) was released today, February 28. As per this, the registrations will begin on March 3 and the last date for registration is April 10.

Candidates who are interested to apply can apply online. Here are the steps for registration:

1. Browse through the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in

2. Pay the registration fee

3. Fill out the application form

4. Upload all necessary documents

5. Download and save for future reference

What about the application fee? The application fee is ₹900 and for SC/ST & PH the application fee is ₹500. For Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM), the application fee is 1800 and for SC/ST & PH, the application fee is ₹1000, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

TS EAMCET 2023 is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission into various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.