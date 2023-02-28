Osmania University released the results for the third and final semester exams for undergraduate students today, February 28. Those who took the exams can now view their results on osmania.ac.in. The university has announced the results for several programs including BA, BCom, BBA, BSc, and BPharmacy.

Here are the steps through which candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results

1) Visit the official website osmania.ac.in.

2) On the homepage, click the link that is available for the results

3) Enter your login credentials and submit

4) Your results will appear on the screen. You can download and take a print for future reference.

The marks obtained by downloading from the official website are provisional and the university will issue the original mark sheet at a later date. Each year, Osmania University administers undergraduate exams for first, second, and third-year students during March and April.

