The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a new postgraduate (PG) diploma course in Environmental Management and Law. It is a one-year course that will be taught in English medium, and the fee structure for the programme is Rs 7,000. Students who have completed graduation in any discipline can apply for this course by visiting the official IGNOU website — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To apply for the one-year PG diploma course, follow the steps given below:

1) Students must visit the official IGNOU website – ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

2) Registered users can log in by providing the necessary details. New users will have to register

3) Enter personal information and education qualifications

4) The required documents and images should be uploaded based on the required file size mentioned

5) Submit and download the form for future reference

In addition to this course, IGNOU has also recently launched a Post Graduate (PG) diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication. This programme is available in online mode and in three languages — English, Hindi, and Tamil. To be eligible for this diploma programme, students must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline. The course will be held for a duration of one year and the annual fee is Rs 12,500.