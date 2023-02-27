In the latest turn of events involving the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court personally interrogated 30 interviewers who were on the interview board for primary teachers' recruitment in 2016. And during this interrogation, which took place last week, the progression of the scam was revealed.

The members informed that norms were first violated in process of selection of the interview board. Instead of issuing a formal letter for this, they were just intimated verbally or through a message about the selection as a member of the interview board. "Some interviewers were not also provided with a proper identity card, and after the interview process was over, they were just handed over on-duty slips," the members said, as per a report by IANS.

Next, the interviewers were not given any written instructions, guidelines or demonstrations about conducting the interviews, despite some of them being first-time interviewers. They were just given some verbal instructions which prompted them to use their own common sense to conduct the interviews.

The members also stated that there were no instructions given for conducting aptitude tests separately during the interview, although the test carries separate marks. The interviewers questioned by Justice Gangopadhyay confirmed that due to this, the test was not conducted at all. They additionally revealed that there were no teaching materials like blackboards, dusters and chalks, which are required for the conduction of the aptitude test.

With this revelation, the question of marks given for the aptitude test remains to be addressed. Subsequent hearings on the teachers' scam are scheduled in the upcoming weeks at the Calcutta High Court, where this issue is expected to be brought up, as per IANS.