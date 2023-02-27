The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 registration process has begun and interested candidates can apply online by visiting nestexam.in, the official website for the exam.

Scheduled to be conducted on June 24, 2023, the NEST 2023 admit cards will be released on June 12, 2023. Candidates have until May 17, 2023, to apply for the exam and they can do so via the official website.

NEST is one of the most popular entrance exams in India for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in Science, particularly those offered by the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).



The results are expected to be announced by July 10 and students who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission to the five-year integrated MSc programme in Basic Sciences at the NISER and UM-DAE CEBS institutes.

The NEST 2023 exam-conducting authority has made a significant change to the policy for declaring results. This year, the NEST merit list will be prepared using candidates' scores in the best three out of the total four subjects and this will be applicable for both NISER and CEBS (Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences) institutes. This change is different from NEST 2022, where scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.