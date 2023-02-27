Will NEET PG 2023 be postponed? Thousands of aspirants wait for the Supreme Court to decide, as the case is going to be heard today, February 27. A batch of petitions was filed by students and experts, demanding that the exam be postponed by 2-3 months.

On February 24, Friday, when the case was last hard at the apex court, a bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta had categorically decided to not pass any order and keep the issue open. It was then submitted by the counsel for the petitioners that the issue affects 45,000 aspirants.

On the other hand, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing on behalf of the National Board of Examinations (NBE, which conducts NEET PG), pointed out the technical difficulties of postponing a national-level exam like NEET. The court accepted submissions from both sides, and the fate of the exam would be deliberated on once more today.

While the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), which is one of the petitioners, is hopeful that a postponement would come through, students have been taking their doubts to Twitter and expressed anguish. Some state that the admit card should not have been released when the case is ongoing.

"Our lawyer should ask NMC lawyer why did they release ADMIT card hurriedly in morning when exam date is SUBJUDICE and hearing is today on SC? @advocate_tanvi @anubha1812 Please spread this message. Retweet. #NEETPG2023 #PostponeNEETPG2023," writes Dr AI (@nayan0405), an aspirant.