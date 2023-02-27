The recent removal of principal M Rema of Kasargode Government College in North Kerala from her post for allegedly locking up students in her cabin created news. Students had complained Rema had taken the brutal step because they were protesting about contaminated drinking water available on campus. On Sunday, February 26, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) found the students' concerns justified.

After testing the water samples from the college, KWA confirmed the presence of e-coli bacteria in the drinking water specimen. According to the authorities, the e-coli count was 16 per 100 ml of water while a zero count in 100 ml of water is considered as safe, as mentioned in a report by IANS.

Meanwhile, following a stir by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Rema was transferred, after they alleged the locking incident. However, the former principal had argued the SFI students were involved in several nefarious activities in the college and that she was being targeted because of the strong stand she had taken against them.

She had also claimed the drinking water was safe. Rema had additionally petitioned the Kasargod district police superintendent against the SFI activists trying to physically assault her, and the police, in turn, had registered an FIR against 60 activists. The students have planned a protest march in the college today, February 27, and will also file a complaint with the police, as per IANS.