The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the dates for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)-2023, which serves as the qualifying exam for professional courses in the state. As per Ramya, the Executive Director of KEA, the exam is scheduled to take place on May 20 and 21, 2023. Moreover, a Kannada Language Test will also be administered on May 22 at designated centres for Horanadu and Gadinadu (candidates from other states and border regions) who speak Kannada.

At present, the dates for registration for KCET-2023 have not been disclosed. Those who aspire to secure admission in engineering colleges located in Karnataka must complete and submit their KCET-2023 applications online as soon as the registration process starts, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In 2022, the KCET exam was held from June 16 to 18. Out of the 2,16,559 candidates who applied for the exam, 2,10,829 candidates appeared for it. Apoorv Tandon from Bengaluru topped the engineering category with an impressive score of 98.61%.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts the KCET exam annually on behalf of the Government of Karnataka. This entrance exam is mandatory for admission into various professional courses, such as engineering, architecture, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary science, in Karnataka, as reported by The New Indian Express.