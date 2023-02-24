Mohammed Saif, a postgraduate medical student from Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), accused of harassing a junior was arrested in Telangana's Warangal district on Friday, February 24. The junior attempted suicide two days ago at the district's MGM hospital, where she worked with Saif.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad. She is on a ventilator and battling for life. Assistant Commissioner of Police Bonala Kishan said they were probing the incident from all angles. Details of the case are expected to be announced by the police soon, as per a report by IANS.

The victim's father alleged she took the extreme step due to harassment by Saif. He also claimed the KMC authorities did not take action despite complaints. Meanwhile, police have beefed up security at KMC and MGM Hospital in view of a protest by students' bodies and political parties demanding action against the guilty.



On their part, KMC and MGM have formed a four-member committee comprising professors to conduct an inquiry. The committee will submit a report to Telangana's Director of Medical Education, as per IANS.

Yesterday night, February 23, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited NIMS to enquire about the condition of the student and met her family members. She later tweeted it was painful to see a PG medico in the critical care unit. "Work place stress in higher medical studies needs remedies. A thorough probe should be conducted. NIMS will ensure best medical care to save her life," she wrote.