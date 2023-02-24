The matter regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2023 exam was heard in the Supreme Court today, February 24. The apex court has sought a response from the National Board of Examination (NBE) on the pleas and also asked the exam conducting body to come up with a solution.

It was heard by a bench comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Dipankar Datta. Last month, a batch of petitions was filed by students and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) asking for the postponement of NEET PG 2023, due to various reasons.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that the announcement of NBE came on January 5, 2023, as per a report by LiveLaw. Students complain that the exam is being conducted earlier than usual and they do not have enough time to study. Initially, the petitioners also demanded that the internship cut-off date be extended since many students were not eligible to write NEET PG if the said date remained June 30. Based on their requests, NBE, on February 7, extended the cut-off date to August 11.

The students and experts now point out that it is unfair to conduct the exam on the scheduled date of March 5, as the counselling will start five months, later in August. Dismissing the matter for the day, the bench said that it will be next heard on February 27.