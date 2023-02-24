Professor Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced foreign candidates, along with Non-resident Indian (NRI) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates can also apply for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) 2023. An official notice in this regard is expected to be available soon.

In the online CUET 2023 application form, the candidates need to select their Nationality from the dropdown list. They can choose either Indian, OCI, NRI or Foreign. Moreover, to facilitate these candidates, the entrance exam will be conducted in 24 cities outside India this year. The details of the cities are available on the official CUET website, Kumar stated.

"However, all Foreign candidates, NRI, and OCI candidates are advised to visit the website of the University/Institution/Organization where admission is sought and go through their relevant guidelines in this regard and be guided accordingly," he added.

The chairman explained that different universities may have different admission policies concerning foreign nationals and NRI/OCI candidates. He advises these candidates to check details like the policies regarding quota, category, relaxation, reservations, qualification, subject combinations and preferences available for them in the respective institution of their choice on their respective websites.

UGC has also informed all the universities through a notice dated September 30, 2022, that Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting international students. "No need to use CUET score. The seats for foreign nationals in UG and PG programs are 25 % supernumerary seats. In PhD programme, each faculty member can take 2 additional students over and above the limit prescribed by UGC," Kumar says.

The regulating authority has additionally clarified, admissions to all UG courses at the University of Delhi (DU) will be based on the scores obtained in CUET UG, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), NonCollegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB). However, foreign nationals will be exempted from this rule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in charge of conducting CUET, has started the application process for the 2023 exam, as per a public notice dated February 9. In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CUET UG 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA websites: www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.