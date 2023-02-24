The 19th annual convocation of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad will be solemnised on February 25, 2023. Dr DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, will be the chief guest and deliver the inaugural Silver Jubilee Lecture-cum-Convocation address on this occasion.

Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice, High Court for the State of Telangana and the Chancellor of NALSAR will preside over the convocation. Indrakaran Reddy, Minister for Law and Justice, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology and Endowments, Government of Telangana will be the guest of honour.

Prof Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, will deliver the welcome address. Prof K Vidyullatha Reddy, Registrar, NALSAR University of Law will lead the academic procession on this occasion.

Justice PS Narasimha, Justice V Ramasubramanian, both of them sitting Judges of the Supreme Court of India, Justice SSM Quadri, Justice PV Reddi, former judges of the Supreme Court of India will also grace the occasion. Prof Ranbir Singh, founder Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law will also be present.

On this occasion, Chancellor Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will confer degrees of PhD, LLM, MBA, BA, LLB (Hons), MA (Aviation Law and Air Transport Law), MA (Space and Telecommunication Law) and PG Diplomas and other advanced diplomas (in absentia) to successful candidates. Fifty-eight gold medals in LLM, LLB, MBA, MA (Al and ATL) and PG Diploma in Cyber Law will be awarded to the students by the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Excellence in Research Awards to faculty members will be awarded. Further certificates of appreciation to students who won the World Championship at the 18th ICC International Commercial Mediation Competition held in Paris from February 6 to 11, 2023 will also be awarded to the team members. The NALSAR team is the first Indian Team to win the world’s most prestigious Mediation Competition.

The programme will start at 10.45 am and end at 1.20 pm.