The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) of Kerala has come to note that more than 1,800 school buses in the state are in violation of safety norms. The finding was made during a special drive by MVD. The department has said that there may be more buses with safety lapses as it is yet to compile the action taken reports from two districts.

The MVD launched the five-day Safe School Bus drive after it found that several vehicles transporting school children were involved in accidents and lacked fitness. "We will release the final report on Safe School Bus in a couple of days," said an officer of the department, as mentioned in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking about the reason behind the drive, the officer said, "The decision was taken after it was found that several school buses are operating without any maintenance. The safety of school buses is of utmost priority for us. The tragic fire accident in a moving car at Kannur also pointed out the need to ensure the safety of the vehicles carrying children."

During the drive, MVD issued challans of over Rs 7 lakh to school buses for violating standards of road safety, control of noise and air pollution. According to the department, a majority of the buses did not have first aid boxes. The MVD officers mainly inspected the mechanical condition of the vehicles and checked if the vehicles were fitted with a fire extinguisher, emergency door, first aid box and speed governors.

The bus operators in violation of permits and drivers not complying with uniform rules were also booked. MVD directed the operators to comply with the safety regulations before resuming the service. The officers also carried breath analysers wherever possible to check if the bus drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

According to an MVD officer, the drive to ensure the safety of school children will continue in the coming days as well. "There are many private vehicles, from auto rickshaws to buses, involved in the transportation of children. The inspection of these vehicles will continue," he stated, as per TNIE.