The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) has alleged that while about 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years at the varsity, the promotions of 90 per cent of the women faculty are due. The members claim that under the circumstances, it is difficult for the faculty members to give their best and stay motivated.



"During the tenure of the previous Vice-Chancellor, no promotions were done and many cases faced rejections. At least 73 per cent of assistant professors and 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years now," a JNUTA office bearer claimed, as per a report by PTI.

He added that several assistant professors have held their positions for 10-12 years, before being promoted to the post of associate professors. The office bearer further claimed that at least 90 per cent of women faculty were due for promotions. "Promotion is not just about money, it is also about dignity," the teacher said, adding that there was a "huge backlog" in terms of promotions at the varsity.

The association also stated that it had approached the current Vice-Chancellor and demanded a uniform policy in the form of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for promotions and past service counting. "Recently, about 50 faculty members have been promoted, but some of them had to forgo their past services because of unjustified and misinterpreted University Grants Commission (UGC) rules by the university," another JNUTA member said, as per PTI.