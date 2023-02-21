The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2023 admit cards tomorrow, February 22. Candidates who applied for the exam can keep an eye on the official website and download their admit cards.

Steps to download admit card:

1. Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in

2. On the home page, select the examinations option

3. Choose NEET MDS

4. Click on admit card link

5. It will appear on the screen

6. Download for future purpose

Further, the information bulletin read, “Admit cards shall be made live on National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences website https://nbe.edu.in on 22nd February 2023. Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination." Moreover, according to the bulletin, the NEET MDS examination will be held on March 1, 2023. The NEET MDS result will be announced by March 31, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.