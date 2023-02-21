Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration date for ODL (Open and Distance Learning) and online courses for IGNOU January Session 2023 till February 28, 2023. For those didn't register yet but are interested, here's another chance for you all, register through the official website.

Here are the steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on IGNOU link

3. New page appears where link for ODL programme, online programme and Merit-based ODL programme will appear

4. Click on any one

5. Fill out the application form

6. Upload necessary documents

7. Pay the application fee

8. Click on submit

9. Save or download for future reference

The registration date for online programmes ODL and merit-based ODL programmes for January 2023 session date has been extended. Along with this, the last date for re-registration for the January 2023 session with a late fee of ₹200/- has also been extended.

As per reports online, the official statement read, “Admission Link for Online Programmes ODL and Merit-based ODL Programmes for January 2023 Session date extended till 28th February 2023”.