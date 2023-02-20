The Bombay High Court is set to hear an appeal tomorrow, February 21, on the eligibility criteria issue surrounding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The appeal was filed by advocate Anubha Shrivastava on December 26, requesting the postponement of the exam date and relaxation of the 75% eligibility criteria. Although the court previously ruled against the petition regarding rescheduling the exam, it will hear the appeal for an extra attempt and the 75% eligibility criteria issue tomorrow.

Advocate Shrivastava took to Twitter to state, "#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court Item no 31 No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia#JEEMain2023".

Following the High Court's decision not to postpone JEE Main Session I, candidates are now calling for an additional attempt in May to provide temporary relief. The announcement of the JEE Main 2023 dates on December 15, just 40 days before the exam, caused an uproar among candidates, particularly those with concurrent board exams. Moreover, students argued that the National Testing Agency (NTA) hurried to standardise the dates according to the pre-pandemic calendar, with JEE 2022 counselling concluding only in November of last year, leaving students with little time to prepare. "We requested another attempt for the candidates since there will be no postponement," said Shrivastava.

The High Court had opined that students could still appear in the second session of JEE Main in April even if they failed to attempt Session I or performed poorly in it. However, when Shrivastava previously spoke to EdexLive, she informed us that this solution is faulty and would result in students performing poorly in both attempts, especially the freshers who will have their Board exams during the April session.

Speaking about these concerns, Shrivastava said, "Students from Boards that will not declare their top 20 percentile will have to get a certificate from the Board saying that they belong to the top 20 percentile. If the students are unable to do so, their 20 percentile will be calculated according to CBSE. This is absurd because CBSE's top 20 percentile goes beyond 85%."

Shrivastava adds that this will unfairly disadvantage students from boards where it is tough to achieve high scores. She also insists that most students did not fully comprehend what the new regulation implied and it is a serious concern that requires proper understanding.