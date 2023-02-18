The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 edit window was launched by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, February 18. If candidates wish to make modifications to their applications, they can do so via the NBE's official website at natboard.edu.in.

As per an official notice, a fresh edit window has been activated to allow candidates to rectify any erroneous images in their applications. This move was initiated after it came to light that a few candidates had not followed the prescribed Image Upload Instructions while submitting their photographs, signatures, and/or thumb impressions.

Applicants have until February 20, 2023, to rectify any mistakes in their images by utilizing the selective and final edit window. They are permitted to make multiple edits until the deadline. The following simple steps can be used by candidates to make the necessary modifications.

To edit incorrect images for NEET PG, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) at natboard.edu.in.

2. Look for the NEET PG edit notice on the homepage and click on it.

3. A new PDF file will open, which contains a link that candidates can use to edit their images.

4. Click on the link and log in using your credentials.

5. Make the necessary changes to your images and click on "submit."

6. After submitting, download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.



For additional information and updates about NEET PG 2023, candidates can check the official website natboard.edu.in.