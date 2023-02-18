Delhi University reopened registration for a special "centenary chance" examination, aimed at allowing college dropouts to complete their courses on Friday, February 17.

The one-time opportunity has been extended to drop-out students as part of the university's year-long centenary celebrations, which began on May 1. The fee for each paper in this special examination will be Rs 3,000, and candidates who were admitted during the 2015-2016 academic session or earlier are eligible. The exam will be held in an annual mode for up to four papers or in semester-wise tests for up to eight papers. Note that it will cover theory and practical examinations, but not internal assessments stated in a report by PTI.

A notification by the university read, "All the concerned ex-students (Regular, NCWEB, SOL & External Cell) of the final year of Under Graduate/Post Graduate/Professional Courses who could not complete their Degree within the span period are hereby informed that they can register for Centenary is re-opened for 10 days and last date is 27.02.2023 (Monday) by 5:30 pm," as reported by PTI.

“Students may fill their registration forms by using the online student portal,” it added. The DU announced in May last year that those who dropped out of college in the final year can register for this one chance to appear in the examination and complete their courses.