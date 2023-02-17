During a two-day review meeting of the Strengthening Teaching, Learning and Results for States (STARS) programme in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, February 16, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan emphasised the need to improve the skills of teachers in order to strengthen the overall school education system. He reviewed the progress of the STARS programme, which is being implemented in six states including Odisha, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, with funding from both the World Bank and the states, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Pradhan urged officials and teachers of the District Education and Training Institutes (DIETs) to align their efforts with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and use technology in teaching and learning. He said the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) is the foundation of the NEP. He also called on the six states to implement the NEP and join the PM Shri Yojana, with a focus on sports and game-based curriculum to benefit students.

The STARS programme, which has already spent over Rs 5,000 crore in the six states, aims to improve the capacity of school teachers and implement the NEP 2020 in India. He added that it aims at improving the capacity of school teachers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised strengthening DIETs in the current budget. India envisions a knowledge-based economy in the 21st century, stated a report by The New Indian Express.