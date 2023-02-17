A female school teacher in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district has been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after two Class IX girls attempted suicide due to repeated caste slurs. The incident occurred on Wednesday, February 15.

The two female Class IX students from a government-aided school allegedly attempted suicide by consuming toilet cleaners, as per an IANS report. They were immediately rushed to Dindigul government medical college and are currently in stable condition.

The incident has sparked outrage among the girls' relatives, who staged a protest outside the Chinnalapatti police station demanding immediate action against the accused teacher, Premalatha. The protestors claim that the teacher regularly used caste slurs against the students, leading them to take drastic steps in front of their classmates.

After the protest, the Dindigul Superintendent of Police, V Bhaskaran, promised the family of the two girls and the protestors that the accused teacher would face strict action despite currently being on the run. Sources in the police revealed to IANS that the woman is absconding but is expected to be apprehended soon.

In case you or someone you know is experiencing mental health challenges or suicidal thoughts, please seek assistance from a mental health professional. Remember that you are not alone, and there are resources available to help you. You can contact Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-24640050, or AASARA at 9820466726 for assistance.