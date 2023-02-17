Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) hosted Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh for the launch of the capacity building programme for senior scientists in Effective Leadership and Creativity on Thursday, February 16, 2023, 3.15 pm at Bella Vista Campus, Raj Bhavan Road, Hyderabad.

Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Atomic Energy, and Space, inaugurated the first five-day capacity-building programme. The programme aims to improve industry and private sector collaboration by providing creative thinking skills to participating scientists and enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission of India (CBC) and directed by Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, Director General, ASCI. Dr Nirmalya Bagchi delivered the welcome address being attended by K Padamanabhaiah, IAS (Retd), Chairman ASCI; Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman CBC; Jayant Krishna, CEO of FAST India; Prakash Kumar, CEO of Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy (WITP) and Dr Arabinda Mitra, Head, STI CB Cell delivered the vote of thanks.

Dr Jitendra Singh, MoS, in his keynote address, stressed the need to pour efforts into people aged between 30-40 since they will be having the energy to contribute to the development of the country.

This programme was for the building of the capacity of science administrators for improving industry and private sector collaboration by imparting creative thinking skills to participating scientists, enabling them to develop competencies necessary for effective leadership. This, in turn, will enable scientific establishments to operate more effectively in today's competitive environment.

Effective leadership helps teams, organisations and communities to respond to change and initiate change processes that produce the desired result. Leadership is obviously a critical factor when it comes to managing and inspiring change. While scientists and technologists in India work on fantastic new vistas, their formal exposure to leadership through a structured training programme is often times limited or missing. This results in many issues as people progress upward in an organisation. Without suitable formal training even noted scientists grapple with leadership matters. It is in this context, that the five-day leadership development programme was organised, aimed at providing the scientists and technologists with the bare basics of leadership tools so that they may implement these better in their organization.

In addition to the programme launch, Dr Singh launched the following e-modules on Integrated Government Online training (iGOT): 1) An introduction to science communication, 2) Data-driven decision making, and 3) Code of conduct for science and technologies.