Of late, the demand for yoga courses is growing by leaps and bounds with students showing keen interest in learning the system of preventive and curative medicine through natural methods. However, the administration of the yoga and naturopathy educational institutions run by the State government of Tamil Nadu is plagued by maladministration and a lack of guidelines and rules.

Established in 2000, the Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College (GYNMC) located at Arumbakkam, in Chennai, runs a programme in Bachelor's degree (BNYS) with 60 seats and three branches in postgraduation, PG (MD), having 15 seats. Although having MD courses, the college does not have full-fledged PG HoDs (Head of Departments) and only those having diplomas and UG are heading most of the PG departments. The institution is hit by maladministration and flouting of norms is rampant. Certain teaching faculties, including the principal Dr Manavalan, do have only diploma and degree qualifications but are heading the departments and are holding classes for PG courses, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

"It is unfortunate that even after securing PG degrees, we are not recognised as PG teachers or posted as HoDs. We have taken up the matter with the concerned authorities of the government but no action has been taken so far," said an aggrieved faculty member. Financial irregularities have gone without any action. The principal accountant general, in a 2021 audit, has found ten faculties availing of excess monetary benefits worth Rs 2.30 crore through 'irregular appointments and promotions' incurring loss to the Exchequer. The principal, holding the post since 2000, tops the list of such beneficiaries.

In October 2022, the principal accountant general wrote to the Tamil Nadu Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar suggesting action against the irregular appointments, promotions and availing of excess pay and allowances. But the files are still gathering dust without any action, it is learnt. The International Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy Medical Sciences, newly established at Chengalpet with 100 UG and 30 PG seats, does not have a full-time principal. Dr Manavalan is holding additional charge as director of the institute leading to several difficulties in the day-to-day administration and handling of academic matters. As many as seventeen private yoga and naturopathy colleges are also having a free run without a regulatory body as reported by The New Indian Express.

Madras High Court, while hearing petitions on the matter last year, directed the concerned authorities to follow UGC rules for the appointment of faculties until proper rules are framed but the order seems to have been thrown to the wind. Doctors point their fingers at the principal for the mess the institution is grappling with. "He is underqualified to hold the post of principal. However, he has managed to hold two more posts by tweaking the rules and scuttling the chances of an efficient hand to helm the affairs by exerting influence," alleged Dr Indran, an aggrieved person.

Responding to queries, Dr Manavalan said, "We are following the old rules and guidelines of the State government for appointments. The findings of the principal accountant general's report are not true." Referring to holding multiple posts, he said a new head will soon be posted to the Chengalpet institute. The Directorate of Indian Medicine is learnt to have sent a report to the government seeking urgent attention to the issues and necessary action to recover excess pay and allowance from the faculties and streamline appointments. "We have brought the issues to the notice of the government. We hope necessary action is taken soon to resolve the issues," an official of the Directorate of Indian Medicine told TNIE.

After repeated attempts of TNIE to reach Health Secretary P Senthil Kumar, he responded with a one-liner, "A detailed reply has been sent to Accountant General Office, Teynampet, Chennai." The officer, however, did not respond to other issues.