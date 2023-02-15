National Testing Agency has opened the online application window for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 registrations. Those interested can apply for the exam on the official website — jeemain. nta.nic.in.

Who can apply for JEE Main Session 2? Both fresh candidates and those who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 January exam can apply for Session 2. Additionally, candidates who appeared for Session 1 do not need to register again as they can directly fill out the application form.

The exam is scheduled to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12, 2023. Further, the reserve dates for Session 2 are April 13 and 15. Candidates should note that the JEE Main Session 2 registration window will close on March 12 at 9 pm and the exam fee payment window will close at 11.50 pm.



Giving more details, the NTA said, “The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal in due course." Further, it added, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, State code of Eligibility and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees."

Moreover, NTA said that candidates are not allowed to fill out more than one application form. Those who do will be treated as practising unfair means (UFM), as stated in a report by The Hindustan Times. “Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate,” NTA said.