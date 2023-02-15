The students of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya (MGHAV) expressed their deep concern over the recent tragedies that have rocked two Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses - Bombay and Madras. The tragic loss of young lives has left the students feeling helpless and desperate for action. In a move to protect scholars from marginalized communities and prevent campus suicides, the organisation has vehemently urged the Centre to implement the 'Rohith Vemula Act', as per an IANS report.



In three days two students at IIT Bombay and then IIT Madras took their own life on campus. The deaths have sparked widespread outrage and have raised concerns about the mental health of students and the prevalence of caste-based discrimination on university campuses. The All Indian Students Federation (AISF) - MGAHV has submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu in response via the varsity's registrar.

The student representatives, which include the AISF President Chandan Saroj, Secretary Jatin Chaudhury and other office-bearers Niranjan Kumar, Atul Singh, Vishal Kumar, Gautam Prakash and more, met with the MGAHV Registrar and requested that the memorandum be forwarded to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to the IANS report, President Saroj said, "Since 2016, students' bodies all over India have been urging the government to enact a stringent 'Rohith Vemula Act', on the lines of the Nirbhaya Act, that can secure students from deprived communities living and studying on campuses in the country."

The tragic suicide of PhD scholar Rohith Vemula at the University of Hyderabad in January 2017, allegedly due to caste discrimination and harassment, triggered nationwide protests. AISF-MGAHV unit member Jatin Chaudhury explained that Vemula's case is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of students from marginalised backgrounds in academic institutions, reports IANS.

The memorandum submitted to the President cites the recent suicided of two students - Darshan R Solanki, 18, in IIT-B on February 12 and Stephen S Alappat, 24, in IIT-M on February 14 - and the attempted suicide of another student at IIT-Madras who is now under treatment in Chennai.

The memorandum highlights the alleged caste bias and harassment that the students faced, causing them immense mental distress and leading them to take extreme steps. Chaudhury and Saroj also expressed concern over the increasing incidence of such cases in prominent educational institutions of national importance and stressed that such trends are not conducive to a healthy democracy.