Tragedy stuck at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), as a final-year engineering student was found dead in her hostel room, reportedly from suicide. Police launched an investigation to determine the reason for her death and searched for a possible suicide note

A girl student at the institute in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district was discovered deceased in her hostel room on Monday, February 13. Reports indicate that she may have taken her own life, however, the cause of her death remains unknown, according to an IANS report.

The authorities are conducting an investigation to determine if the final-year engineering student, who hailed from Rayachoti in the Annamayya district, left behind a suicide note. The police have taken the body for autopsy and conducted a thorough investigation. The student was residing in a hostel on the campus of the IIIT Idupulapaya, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT).

Meanwhile, tensions ran high at Krishna University in Vijayawada on Monday as students staged a demonstration to demand compensation for two fellow students injured in an electric shock incident on campus. The protesting students sat in and attempted to disrupt ongoing exams. They called for the university authorities to expedite the completion of the hostel construction.