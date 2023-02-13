The Global MBA 2023 ranking by the Financial Times (FT) was released on Sunday, February 12. While ISB slipped to 39th rank from 32nd in 2023, IIMs at Indore and Lucknow secured their place on the chart.

According to a report by PTI, IIM Ahmedabad improved its position to 51 from 62 in 2022, a press release from FT said. However, ISB retained its number one position among B-schools in India.

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) from ISB continues to be ranked number one in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking 2023. In keeping with its consistent performance over the years in these rankings, ISB is the only Indian B-school in the top 50 worldwide.



It has been ranked number six in Asia, a press release from Hyderabad-based ISB said. According to PTI, Prof Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, said, "ISB's consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking bears testimony to its constant endeavour to offer its students a research-backed curriculum and cutting-edge pedagogy delivered by faculty who are thought leaders in their areas." He added that the top ranking also points to how well ISB's alumni are doing in their careers after they graduate from the school, he added.

The weighted salary of ISB graduates stood at USD 161,331 while it was USD 186,420 per annum in the case of IIM-A, FT said. Columbia Business School in the United States (US) topped the global chart followed by Insead France and IESE Business School in Spain.