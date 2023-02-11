The NEET PG 2023 examination will be conducted on March 5, 2023, as per schedule by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, February 10, confirmed the exam dates again at the Lok Sabha amid the demand for postponement by a section of aspirants.

The window to register has been reopened by the board on February 9 at natboard.edu.in. The window to edit the details for all candidates who have submitted their application form and examination fee shall be opened on March 15, 2023.

The Ministry of Health has extended the cut-off date for all MBBS students who are yet to complete their internship. The cut-off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship is till August 11, 2023. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of NBEMS. Originally, the internship deadline was March 31. However, students protested that due to delays in the commencement of the internship in many states, more than 10,000 candidates would be ineligible to write the exam. They demanded an extension and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare directed the NBEMS to extend the date to June 30.