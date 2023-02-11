Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday, February 10 assured "proper and fair investigation" into the sexual harassment charges against an assistant professor of the varsity and action, if he is found guilty.

Dr S Veeramani, an Assistant Professor at the Department of Management Studies, was suspended by the university after a complaint was lodged against him by a student, the report by PTI stated. University deals with "these rare cases" with the utmost caution, Akhtar told PTI.

"Investigation is underway in the matter. We are taking the matter seriously. Our ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) is very strong and actions will be taken appropriately. Both sides will be given a chance to present their sides," Akhtar said. "We take these kinds of issues very seriously. This is a very rare case. We assure proper and fair investigation into the matter," she added, as per the PTI report.

The Delhi Police has also registered a case against the assistant professor. Akhtar said the university has not been approached by the police as of yet. Another senior official informed PTI that the matter against the professor came to the administration on February 7 morning and the university immediately put him under suspension to ensure a fair trial.

According to a notification issued by Registrar Nazim Husain Jafri on Tuesday, February 7, the university had asked the professor not to leave the campus without prior approval of the competent authority until the inquiry is completed.

"The professor has committed sexual harassment at the workplace which constitutes serious misconduct," the notification had said, adding that he has been suspended with immediate effect.

The university notification also said that an inquiry is being conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee into the alleged misconduct of S Veeramani, Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies.

The ICC will submit its report "as early as possible", it said. "If proven guilty, the Executive Council will decide what action should be taken over the matter," the official said. The accused professor did not respond to calls or texts from PTI.