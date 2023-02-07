The results of the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check their scores on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session I exam was conducted from January 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. The NTA has already released the final provisional key for the JEE Main 2023 Session I.

To check your scores, follow the below-mentioned steps:

1. Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. The link to the results, JEE Main Result 2023, should be live. Click on the link

3. Log in with your application number and date of birth

4. The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed. Check the details thoroughly

5. Download for further use

Meanwhile, the NTA will begin the JEE 2023 Session II registration process from today, February 7. Those candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register once the portal is open on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form for JEE Main Session II is March 7. And the JEE Main Session II admit card will be available for downloading from the last week of March 2023. Moreover, JEE Main 2023 Session II examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12.