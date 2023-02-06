National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Joint Entrance Exam 2023 session 2 registration process tomorrow, February 7. Those candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register once the portal is open on the official website — jeemain. nta.nic.in.

Steps to register for JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2:

1. Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the Session 2 register link on the homepage

3. Fill the application form

4. Upload the necessary documents

5. Pay the fess

6. Click on submit

7. Download the form for future reference

The deadline for the submission of the application form for JEE Mains session 2 is March 7. And the JEE Mains session 2 admit card will be available for downloading from the last week of March 2023. Moreover, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, and 12.

Meanwhile, the JEE Mains final answer key 2023 for paper 1 (BE/BTech) was released by the NTA today, February 6, 2023. It is likely the result will be released soon. The JEE Main session 1 exam were conducted from January 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.