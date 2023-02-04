Blood stains have been found on a floating tube seized from the residence of a lifeguard accused of killing 22-year-old MBBS student Sadichha Sane, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday, February 4. Sane was a third-year MBBS student who had gone missing in November 2021 and lifeguard Mittu Singh was held last month along with one more person, as per a report by PTI.

According to police, Sane died after falling on the rocks at Bandra Bandstand during a tussle with Singh, who then took a floating tube and dragged her body into the sea before returning. Further giving more details, he said, Blood stains, from the injury on Sane's forehead sustained during her fall on the rocks, have been found on the floating tube and this could be strong evidence to nail the accused.



Additionally, the official said the blood stains will be matched with that of Sane's kin for identification as part of the probe. Mumbai police and Navy team had conducted a search earlier in the sea along Bandra Bandstand to locate Sane's body but in vain. Singh is lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, while one more person was arrested in connection with the murder on January 15, as per a report by PTI.