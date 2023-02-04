Under the supernumerary quota, the University of Delhi (DU) will offer two seats to orphans in all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes from the next academic year, said officials. The officials also informed that the students admitted to DU under the supernumerary quota will be exempted from payment of any kind of fees. The proposal in this regard was passed during the varsity's Executive Council meeting on Friday, February 3. An official said, "The Executive Council today passed the proposal regarding offering admission to orphans in every undergraduate and postgraduate programme offered at the university from the next academic year."

"Such students, when admitted, will be exempted from payment of any kind of fees whatsoever which will include exemption from payment of their hostel fees, examination fees and other such mandatory fees as well," the agenda in the matter, accessed by PTI, read.



The expenses will be met from the University Welfare Fund or College Students' Welfare Fund for admission and continuance of study for students under this quota, said it said. Council member Seema Das said, "We raised the matter of displacement of teachers which was discussed in detail. We demanded that the ad hoc teachers be accommodated," as reported by PTI.