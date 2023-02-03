On Thursday, February 2, the High Court of Telangana advised ICFAI Law University in Shankarpally to lift the suspensions placed on students who were punished for allegedly ragging and bullying their fellow students and to permit them to attend classes and attempt exams.



The Division Bench, which consists of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, was handling the petitions submitted by the suspended students requesting permission to attempt the internal exams, which are scheduled to begin today, Friday, February 3. The students were suspended by the disciplinary committee of the university, against whom, an FIR was filed for assault and ragging. It was made clear by the committee that the students will be suspended until the police filed a charge sheet based on the FIR in the relevant court, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



To be allowed to take the internal exams and to have their names added to the college's list for the upcoming semester, the students petitioned the High Court. When the solidarity judge dismissed their plea that they appealed, they claimed that they were not involved in the violent act and that they were present at the scene when the victim was physically assaulted by another student.



The appellant students were criticised by the division bench on Thursday for their hasty behaviour in criticising their fellow students and simultaneously pleading with the university to be less strict in denying the students the opportunity to take internal exams. "You're all trying to become lawyers and you shouldn't try to make law yourselves," the court said and questioned whether it was ever acceptable to resort to physical assault on someone, especially a colleague, reported The New Indian Express.



On the other hand, if the appellant students were allowed to sit for exams, the defence attorney for ICFAI expressed concern over the possibility that other students might feel threatened.