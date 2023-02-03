A candidate pretending to be someone else was arrested in Aurangabad, Maharashtra for taking the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles online recruitment exam. The exam for the positions of constable in CAPF and rifleman in Assam Rifles took place on February 1, 2023, and the arrest was made on February 3, according to a CIDCO police station official.



The candidate taking the online recruitment examination for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles in Shivgaon, Vaijapur was caught acting suspiciously, according to officials overseeing the process. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man was carrying a mobile phone, transmitter and Bluetooth device. The candidate was revealed to be a "dummy" taking the exam in place of the real candidate from Takli village in Kannad tehsil.



The official explained that the dummy candidate was identified through an examination of his hall ticket. Both the dummy candidate and the real candidate have since been arrested and a case has been registered against them under charges of cheating and relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University Act 1982. The official stated that this information was reported by PTI.