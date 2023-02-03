Anna University has decided to close down at least ten courses in its 13 constituent colleges this semester due to poor enrolment of students. Varsity sources said that at least ten courses in various constituent colleges have been identified like civil engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering which have single-digit admissions in this academic year. The courses have been identified on the basis of poor enrollment over the last few years.



"A team was formed to identify the courses which hardly have any takers in the constituent colleges. Instead of operating the courses for a handful of students, it has been decided to close them down to save resources," said Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, R Velraj. From next academic year, admissions will not be allowed to these courses. Discussions are also on to accommodate the students, enroled in the courses which will be closed down, in nearby constituent colleges. "The decision will be helpful for students. If six to eight students have to attend a class then it will definitely affect their morale and they will get less exposure also," said a senior faculty member of the university, stated a report by The New Indian Express.



Poor enrolment in the constituent colleges of Anna University has become a cause of concern for the university. To deal with the problem, the varsity is contemplating options like merging the constituent colleges or converting them into skill development institutions. "We will discuss the problem in detail with the higher education department and find a solution to it," added Velraj.

The university has 13 constituent colleges, also known as the University College of Engineering (UCE), in interior parts of Tamil Nadu. The situation is such that UCE located in Thirukkuvalai and Ramanathapuram have managed to fill only 26% and 22% of their seats respectively in the last four years. Apart from the constituent college in Kancheepuram which has managed to fill 90% of seats in last four years, all other constituent colleges have only 50% to 55% of admissions.

However, faculty members have alleged that condition of the constituent colleges has deteriorated due to neglect. "Adequate faculty members were never appointed in the constituent colleges. Hardly any measure was taken to upgrade infrastructure in these colleges," said a faculty member of one of the constituent colleges, as reported by The New Indian Express.