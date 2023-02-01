Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for the upcoming year 2023-24 today, February 1, mentioned that unleashing the country's potential and youth power were two of the priorities this year. And in order to realise these, several tweaks would be made in the education system.



As many as 38,800 teachers are to be recruited along with support staff for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) serving 3.5 lakh tribal students, announced the FM. This comes as good news for teachers looking for jobs. She was saying this while informing that to improve the socio-economic condition of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), the Pradhan Mantri Development Mission will be launched.

"An amount of ₹15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes," the FM added.



The Union Budget for 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) would be the first normal budget after the COVID-19 shock and amid global geopolitical developments. To recall in 2022-23, the budget allocation towards the education sector was only 2.6% of the total funding. Ahead of the session, education experts hope that the sector will see more allocation compared to the last few years owing to changes imposed on learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic and new technological innovations.