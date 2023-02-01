Government started Pariksha Pe Charcha but the education department staff of Naragund taluk started tea with parents and students campaign in the first week of January. Naragund BEO J Raju and the department staff have been visiting rural areas to guide Class X students and help them score good marks. A few officials are identifying weak students and visiting their houses to teach them in the morning and evening. After the campaign, started many parents started inviting the officials to their homes at tea time, both in the morning and evening. The campaign is now called Chai with Parents and Students.

The officials say that they are now visiting students who have scored fewer marks in Class IX and they have made a team of teachers to advise them. The idea was first mooted by the Block Education officer J Raju when he was enquiring about the Board exam preparation with some of the officials and he thought of visiting each village in the last month. They have prepared a plan in the first week of January, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the plan, a few officials and the block education officer will visit villages of Naragund taluk from 7.00 to 9.30 am and 6.00 to 8.30 pm. The team of officials will identify weak students and list their names. The officials will visit each student's home and talk to parents and give them guidance on how to prepare for the exam. The parents in rural areas are happy and shared that they were worried about their children's careers and now they are happy as officials are thinking about them.

A farmer from Surkod village of Naragund taluk, Sangamesh Nayak said, "All parents in rural areas are not educated. We were worried about our children as some subjects are tough and they skip those lessons. Now officials have visited our house and trained our children and also asked their teachers to concentrate on them. We are happy about the new step taken by the officials and this will definitely impact on our children's results this year."

Naragund BEO J Raju said, "We have started this not only to improve the overall taluk's percentage but also to guide rural students, We have also plans to go for gram vastavya with some teachers and officials to reach all students of the taluk. It is a small move from our side and we want cooperation from teachers, students and also from parents. In Surkod village, many parents have given positive responses and blessed us."