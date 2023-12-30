Secretary of the Odia language, literature and Culture of Odisha State Government Sujata R Karthikeyan addressing the Odisha Museum Foundation Day in Bhubaneswar on Friday | (Pic: Shamim Qureshy)

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on Friday, December 29, virtually kicked off the 90th Foundation Day celebration of Odisha State Museum. The CM said that the museum is a great place for students to learn a lot about Odisha's glorious past. He also said that all high school students should be familiar with the museum, stated a report from The New Indian Express.

Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture, shared that the state museum will be brought under the 5T initiative of the Government of Odisha and under this initiative, the museum will see further development with new attractions and facilities to attract youngsters, stated the TNIE report.

Lauding the various exhibits on display at the museum, eminent museologist Jyotindra Jain museums are vital for a nation. "The materials available in the Odisha State Museum are extensive and praiseworthy, " the museologist said.

On the occasion, a musical fountain, an audio-visual exhibition on Usha Abhilasha, an 18th-century illustrated manuscript written by Sisushakara Das, and a selfie zone were inaugurated on the museum premises. Besides, three wheels of Holy Trinity's chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana installed in the museum, were opened for public viewing.