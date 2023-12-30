Sancta Maria International School, Hyderabad, recently participated in the virtual International Schools Partnership’s Model United Nations (ISP MUN). The MUN is a three-day conference that simulates the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. Over 300 students from over 70 schools around the world participated in the conference held virtually.

The event is part of the International Learning Opportunities for Students (ILOS) programme, which is a series of impactful learning programmes that connect ISP students across 21 countries through unique beyond-the-classroom experiences.

The ISP MUN offered an exceptional learning opportunity for students across the globe to engage in meaningful discussion and debate on a range of crucial issues affecting the world today as well as the future of the planet.

The theme of this MUN was Collaborative Solutions for Sustainable Development. The entire MUN was designed around the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and categorised into people, planet, prosperity and peace. Accordingly, committees discussed agendas such as: bridging the digital divide, women's empowerment, combating drug cartel violence, fighting pharmaceutical pollution, healthcare and the safety of migrants, especially in conflict zones.

As many as 14 student delegates from Sancta Maria, Hyderabad, took part in the event. The Sancta Maria team put up a remarkable performance, right from the submission of well-researched position papers to one of the students, Harshika, being chosen as Dais Member for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Committee, an opportunity given only to ten students selected at the international level.