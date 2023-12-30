As many as 482 postgraduate teachers joined the non-government-aided higher secondary schools in Odisha on Friday, December 29.

Addressing an induction programme, Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called upon the teachers to keep themselves updated on the latest academic developments, and use IT as a tool to make teaching more interesting, said a report by PTI.

The Chief Minister said that their in-depth knowledge and expertise in different subjects will transform the classroom ecosystem, and positively influence the learning of students.

“The quality of education is one of the indicators of individual and social development. This government accords top priority to education,” Patnaik said.

Under the 5T (transformational initiative), he said higher secondary schools have undergone significant transformation in terms of infrastructure and use of IT tools.

As many as 110 high schools were upgraded to higher secondary level and those have started functioning this year, he said.

The 5T initiative in Odisha is a governance model that stands for Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time, and Transformation, launched intending to improve governance and ensure efficient delivery of public services. It emphasises the need for different departments and agencies within the government to work together as a cohesive team.