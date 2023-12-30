Karnataka's Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, on Friday, December 29, called upon the girl students to lead a self-respecting life, by losing no opportunities that help them to stand independently in their lives.

The minister was addressing the students after inaugurating the annual social gathering of Ushatai Gogte Girls High School in Belagavi on Friday, reported The New Indian Express.

She said that parents work very hard to educate their children and hence, they have a lot of expectations from them. She said that the efforts of her government are to provide plenty of opportunities to students, which can encourage them to get more and more educated.

Hebbalkar further said that the government's intention is that every child should study and become self-dependent, rather than depending on any other person.

"I studied in a village, travelled in a government bus and today, I stand before you as a daughter of the state. There are more opportunities now than ever before. Avail benefit of it and reach heights in building your career," she said. "It has been 300 years since America became independent. India has been independent for only 76 years. But in a short period of time, it has done a great job. India has achieved so much today due to the service of farmers and soldiers," said Laxmi.

She called upon the students to move forward with a goal and become the assets for the country, added TNIE.

Belgaum Education Society Secretary Srinivasa Shivangi, Vice-President Sudhira Kulkarni, School Board Chairman Chintamanrao Brahmopadhyay, Dr Swati Mavinakattimath, Kirana Malipatil, Saraswati Desai, Sulochana Aiwale and others were present during the occasion.