India today, Saturday, December 30, recorded 743 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases stood at 3,997, the Union Health Ministry said, as per a PTI report.

Seven new fatalities — three from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one each from Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu — were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am today, December 30

The number of daily cases was in double digits till December 5 but it began to rise again amid cold weather conditions and after the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020. More than 4.5 crore people were infected and over 5.3 lakh had died across the country in four years, the PTI report added.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website

According to the website, as many as 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far in the country, PTI added.

Meanwhile, experts have advised residents and establishments to exercise caution for the next 10 to 15 days due to the recurrence of COVID-19 throughout the nation, ahead of the New Year's festivities.