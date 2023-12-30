The GD Goenka Confluence 2023, held from December 27-29, 2023, emerged as a transformative experience focused on empowering leaders within the GD Goenka school community. Hosted against the backdrop of GD Goenka Education City in Gurugram, this annual conclave serves as a platform for over 300 GD Goenka School owners, directors, principals, and management to gain insights, share best practices, and strengthen the collective spirit of the 'Goenkan' educational fraternity.

A highlight of the conclave was the presence of Amitabh Kant, Sherpa G20, Government of India, who delivered a thought-provoking keynote address. His insights set the stage for an intellectually stimulating experience, emphasising the pivotal role school leaders play in shaping the future of education.

The conclave also featured esteemed personalities, including Himanshu Gupta, Secretary CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) (Former Director of Education, NCT of Delhi), actor Anupam Kher, renowned Indian Cricketer Kapil Dev, award-winning author Chetan Bhagat, Co-founder of Cashkaro Swati Bhargava, actor-comedian Sunil Grover and Buddhist Guru Palga Rinpoche. Their presence added valuable perspectives to the discussions, underscoring the importance of collaborative leadership in the educational landscape.

During his address, Himanshu Gupta, Secretary CBSE, stated: "It's a privilege for me to come here today and address all of you at your annual GD Goenka Confluence."

Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, congratulated the participants of Confluence 2023, emphasising the pivotal role of academic leaders in integrating the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, fostering innovation, and steering India’s educational landscape towards excellence.