Delhi Education Minister Atishi, on Friday, December 29, interacted with 30 MBA students from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. The focus of the interaction centred on the unique governance model employed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, reported The New Indian Express.

The Wharton School students met Education Minister Atishi under the Global Immersion Program, designed to provide them with an understanding of the economic, cultural, and geopolitical dynamics shaping the global economy.

The minister provided a captivating insight into the evolution of AAP and elaborated on the transformative journey of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, capturing the attention of the Wharton students.

Atishi also cited AAP as a compelling example that reaffirms the idea that even a 'common man' can alter the course of the world with an unwavering commitment to public welfare.

"Despite various struggles and hindrances in governance, the welfare of people who voted for the government has always been the priority of the Kejriwal Government. Over the past nine years, the Delhi Government has ensured that children in the national capital get the best of the best education, people get hassle-free access to high-quality healthcare, free water and power supply round the clock. These are basic rights of people to lead a dignified life,” she said.

"These successful transformations were made possible due to the unshakable political will of the government, which aimed to bring about change in Delhi. As a result, Delhi's government schools have become a source of inspiration for numerous global reforms in the education system. The Mohalla Clinics are trusted as a highly impactful healthcare system, ensuring the accessibility of quality healthcare to people for free,” the minister added.

Minister Atishi further emphasised that major global transformation is possible when a surge of educated individuals enters politics with a resolute dedication to serving the people. This, she asserted, is the key to unlocking a new era of political leadership on a global scale, added TNIE.

Atishi also shared her journey from a party volunteer to the only woman minister in the Delhi Cabinet with the students during the interaction.