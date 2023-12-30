A 16-year-old school girl from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, died by suicide on Thursday, December 28, allegedly after she was scolded by her parents for scoring poor marks in the monthly school test.



The deceased has been identified as Naveenya, daughter of Masanaraj from Puliyakulam near Ramanathapuram in the city, and was in Class XI in a private school near Peelamedu in the city, reported The New Indian Express.



Reportedly, Naveenya was preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), a national entrance exam held for candidates seeking to pursue an Engineering course. She had joined a private coaching centre. It is said that she had recently attended a monthly test and secured poor marks.



On Wednesday night, she was scolded by her parents for not performing well in the monthly test and thereafter, she was noted to be distressed, said police.



On Thursday around 1 pm, when she was alone at the house, she ended her life by suicide. The parents, who came to know about the incident only after returning to their residence, rushed her to a private hospital on Avinashi Road, where she was declared dead.



Later, the body was sent to ESI Hospital for medico-legal procedures, informed the police. Ramanathapuram police have booked a case for investigation, added TNIE.



If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666