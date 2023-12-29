The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu hosted Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, for a momentous visit that included a comprehensive review of ongoing construction activities. This visit not only underscored the institute's steadfast commitment to academic excellence and innovation but also aligned seamlessly with the broader goals of national progress under the visionary initiative, Viksit Bharat.

The event was presided over by Padma Shri Dr Milind P Kamble, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu; Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; Prof Jabir Ali, Dean Academics; Cmdr Kesavan Baskkaran, Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu along with officials from the ministry, faculty, officers, staff and students of the institute. On the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan planted a Rudraksha sapling, symbolising growth and prosperity, in the permanent campus during the visit, commencing the event with a traditional lamp lighting ceremony.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the involvement of the student community with the union minister for in-depth discussion on the ViksitBharat@2047 initiative, a visionary programme aimed at shaping the educational and skill development landscape in India by the year 2047.

The discussion with students revolved around this long-term vision of the government and its several initiatives, aligning the educational landscape with the overall broad goals of the nation where he emphasised on the bottom of the pyramid approach of the government to prosper inclusive economic growth and the importance of imparting knowledge in the local language.