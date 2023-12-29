In a recent study of students in Karnataka, 83 per cent of them revealed that they do not want the government to continue the four-year degree programme launched under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Karnataka. The NEP rule provides students with various entry and exit options to complete their higher education.

According to the survey, 97 per cent of students want the government to set up engineering colleges in all Karnataka districts, reports The New Indian Express.

The survey was conducted by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) for two months and the findings were presented to the 15-member State Education Policy (SEP) Commission for consideration. A total of 23,120 students from nine government universities, 82 government degree colleges, 12 government engineering colleges and 15 government student hostels participated in the study.

Each stakeholder was individually met, and opinions were collected in writing using a nine-point questionnaire. Within this, 20 per cent of the total collected replies were treated as samples.

Over 4,551 participants of the survey opposed the government clustering schools in the guise of low enrollment while demanding that the authorities provide better infrastructure and facilities.

The state government should manage government colleges and universities financially entirely and not rely on student donations or Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, said 98.52 per cent of the students surveyed.

“Over 20,000 students who participated in the survey agreed that making government institutions financially autonomous and increasing fees would be detrimental to democratic education. The hasty implementation of NEP-2020 in the State has created many problems,” the survey report stated.

Parents, teachers, and students who participated in the study expressed dissatisfaction with foreign universities and foreign direct investment (FDI) controlling the education industry. Only 640 respondents to the sample survey agreed with the notion, with 3,960 disagreeing.

Ninety-seven per cent of them additionally suggested that lessons on notable revolutionaries and Renaissance thinkers who contributed significantly to our nation's freedom struggle be included in the curriculum.

“AIDSO and students of the state trust that the SEP committee will take this survey report seriously and formulate a people’s education policy in Karnataka,” concluded the report.