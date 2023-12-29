The aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET-SS) have raised concerns regarding more than 400 seats for medical super speciality courses being left vacant even after Round 2 of NEET-SS counselling.

In a letter addressed to the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), the aspirants requested early mop-up counselling this year immediately after the last date of reporting and joining of Round 2 alloted candidates with cut-off percentile reduction to ensure full participation.

“We request the Medical Counselling Committee and DGHS to consider this issue as a serious matter of concern revise cut off to the minimum percentile conduct a mop-up round, and release the schedule for the same at the earliest. This will prevent the wastage of precious super speciality seats across the country and will also help in commencing the academic session earlier. We would like to bring to your notice that the late scheduling of the mop-up round will delay the commencement of the academic session and thesis protocol submission and the course and tenure extension,” the letter read.

To recall, a few months ago, similar concerns were raised over NEET-PG 2023 counselling as well, after which, the cut-off was reduced to zero making every candidate eligible for the counselling.

UDFA also wrote a letter to the Health Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), Health Minister, and Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, Friday, December 29, highlighting a significant vacancy for Doctorate of Medicine (DM) / Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) / Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) seats after the Round 2 of counselling for NEET-SS 2023.

“It is pertinent to bring to your attention the unusual delay in the NEET SS Examination conducted on 29th & 30th September 2023, technical errors by NBEMS resulted in a rescheduled exam time, causing candidates hypoglycaemic issues and anxiety due to the early reporting time. Despite post-exam assurances, no substantial steps have been taken to address these concerns, impacting the performance of well-prepared candidates,” the association said in the letter.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President, UDFA, said that reducing the cut-off percentile for NEET-SS will ensure there is no wastage of medical seats and will also allow deserving candidates to get a fair chance.

“There is already a lack of super-speciality doctors in the country. Recently, the authorities took a wise step by reducing the NEET-PG counselling cut-off percentile and we are urging them to do the same for NEET-SS counselling as well,” he told EdexLive.